WVPA Alert: Editorial judges needed for newspaper contest exchange with Maryland

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is encouraging editorial staff members are state newspapers to volunteer to help with judging the Maryland Press Association editorial contest.

This from Don Smith, executive director:

Maryland is the WVPA’s largest exchange partner in this reciprocal arrangement. We need 60 editorial judges from our membership. Many hands really do make light work. If we get a lot of volunteers, no one is taxed and everyone gets to see what is being done in by other newspapers.

We really do need several judges from our newspapers. If possible, please recruit a couple staff members to help. It’s great training and exposure to work from other newspapers. The judging of Maryland will start later in February.

This is an online judging. You will be able to judge from your office or home. You will receive a link for a division and a category. Several co-workers can work together, or you can judge as a single. There is a window of time when the judging must be completed. We will provide all the instructions.

Please reach out to as many staff members as possible. Thanks for your time and attention.