WVPA accepting nominations for Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is accepting nominations for its Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist Award through April 1, 2017.

The award is the highest individual honor bestowed by the West Virginia Press Association. It’s given each year in recognition of an individual’s service to the newspapers in the state, the West Virginia Press Association and to the individual’s community.

The 2016 Award honoree was David Corcoran, editor and publisher of the David Corcoran, editor and publisher of the Glenville Democrat and Pathfinder. A list of previous winners is posted on the WVPA website – wvpress.org – at http://wvpress.org/foundation/kellyaward/

The Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist Award was established in 1991 in memory of the late Adam R. Kelly, legendary “Country Editor” columnist and former owner and editor of the Tyler Star News in Sistersville. Kelly was known nationally for his outstanding service to newspapers.

A committee of past presidents of the Press Association selects the honoree from an ongoing list of nominations made by journalists or other persons. Announcement of each year’s winner is made during the awards ceremony at the annual WVPA Convention.

Nominations should be submitted by April 1, 2017, to:

WV Press Association

3422 Pennsylvania Ave.

Charleston, WV 25302