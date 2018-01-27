WVDNR announce trout stocking for the week of Jan. 22-26

ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the following waters were stocked the week of Jan. 22, 2018:

Anthony Creek

Blackwater River

Chief Cornstalk Lake

East Fork Greenbrier River

Elk River

Elk River (C&R)

Glady Fork

Howards Creek (Greenbrier)

Huey Lake

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

North Fork South Branch (C&R)

Rollins Lake

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (C&R)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Tomlinson Run Lake

Turkey Run Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Williams River

