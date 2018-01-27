WVDNR announce trout stocking for the week of Jan. 22-26
ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the following waters were stocked the week of Jan. 22, 2018:
Anthony Creek
Blackwater River
Chief Cornstalk Lake
East Fork Greenbrier River
Elk River
Elk River (C&R)
Glady Fork
Howards Creek (Greenbrier)
Huey Lake
Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
North Fork South Branch (C&R)
Rollins Lake
Shavers Fork (upper section)
South Branch (C&R)
South Branch (Franklin)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
Tomlinson Run Lake
Turkey Run Lake
West Fork Greenbrier River
Williams River
Related social media hashtag: #wvfish