WVDEP: Photo entries being accepted for 2018 ‘Roadsides in Bloom’ calendar

Deadline to submit photos is Oct. 1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) are now accepting photo entries for the 2018 Roadsides in Bloom Calendar.

The deadline to enter a photo is Oct. 1. The rules for entering a photo are:

— Photographs must be taken in West Virginia.

— Entries must be submitted as an 8″ X 10″ color print and must be landscape orientation (not portrait orientation). Submissions can also be made as a digital copy on a CD or flash drive.

— Flowers must be growing along a road and the road must be prominently visible in the photo. They may be growing naturally or in an Operation Wildflower bed planted by the Division of Highways. Pictures of cultivated species planted in arranged beds, such as marigolds, pansies, etc. do not qualify.

— Name, address, phone number, e-mail address (if you have one) and a short description of the photo, including location and county where photo was taken, must appear in the upper left hand corner on the back of the photo. Photos become property of the state and will not be returned.

— No more than three entries per person. However, only one winning photo will be selected from any photographer’s entries. Winners will be required to submit a digital copy of photo.

— Twelve winners will be selected to represent the months of the year. A grand prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.

Submissions can be emailed to Kim.L.Smith@wv.gov.

Hard copy submissions can be mailed to:

WV Operation Wildflower

Roadsides in Bloom Calendar Contest

WV Department of Environmental Protection/REAP

601 57th Street, S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

