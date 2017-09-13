WVCBP: Nearly 95 percent of West Virginians have health insurance due to ACA
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the number of West Virginians without health insurance was reduced in 2016.
The data on health insurance coverage showed that 96,000 West Virginians lacked health insurance in 2016 — a decrease of 12,000 from 2015.
In 2016, 94.7 percent of West Virginians had health insurance.
Between 2013 and 2016, the share of people without health insurance in the Mountain State declined from 14 percent to 5.3 percent. Under the Affordable Care Act, West Virginia has had the 5th largest decrease in its uninsured rate among the 50 states.
“Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, and West Virginia’s decision to expand Medicaid, more people are getting the care they need to go to work, take care of their kids, and be healthy, productive members of society,” said Sean O’Leary, West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Interim Executive Director.
Efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have, to date, been rejected because they would have: taken health coverage from tens of millions, including 284,000 West Virginians; ended Medicaid expansion and sharply cut Medicaid for seniors, people with disabilities and kids; raised premiums and deductibles for millions of people; gutted protections for people with pre-existing conditions; or handed out hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy, pharmaceutical companies, insurers and other corporations.
West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy argues Congress should stand firm against any proposals that would reverse the health care gains created by the Affordable Care Act and instead turn to finding bipartisan solutions to strengthen the health care Marketplace.
The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy is a public policy research organization that is nonpartisan, nonprofit, and statewide. The Center focuses on how policy decisions affect all West Virginians, especially low- and moderate-income families.
See more from The Register-Herald