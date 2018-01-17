WVBHI working to battle breast cancer in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A new West Virginia grassroots non-profit organization – West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. – has launched into 2018 with goal to eliminate the “on-average” six West Virginians a week who die from breast cancer.
Located on the campus of Bream Memorial Church at 317 W. Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25302, WVBHI’s office is open and maintains a “stop-by-anytime” open-door policy for any West Virginian impacted by breast cancer and in need of assistance and support. It’s online at wvbhi.org
“What sets WVBHI apart from other organizations are the individuals that comprise its staff and Board of Directors. The WVBHI staff and board are uniquely composed of individuals who have been personally impacted by the disease of breast cancer and who can therefore provide the empathy, understanding, compassion, responsiveness and support that so many West Virginians and their families need when facing the frightening initial diagnosis of breast cancer and the impact of treatment,” a spokesperson said.
Many of the staff within WVBHI will be familiar to the West Virginia community as having previously worked with the Susan G. Komen West Virginia affiliate which dissolved in August 2017. This dissolution followed other states including Wyoming, Maine and Arizona as Komen-National’s administrative costs continued to rise. As President Debbie Townsend said, “keeping the West Virginia affiliate was not an option for us because it would have meant less resources for West Virginians currently battling breast cancer.”
WVBHI has had an explosive start, Bennett said. On Sept. 23, 2017, WVBHI held its first fundraiser at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, raising thousands of dollars for West Virginians battling breast cancer.
WVBHI’s largest fundraiser is coming up: a 5K walk/run held in Charleston, W.Va., on May 5, 2018, at the West Virginia State Capitol. For more information about this event, visit the organization’s website at www.wvbhi.org or call 304-556-4808.
— About West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. – The West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. is a new organization with an ongoing mission to increase breast cancer awareness, education and prevention throughout West Virginia. One hundred percent of funds raised will remain in West Virginia and will continue grants with existing health partner programs.