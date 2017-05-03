WV Sports Writers’ 71st Victory Awards Dinner awards set for May 21 in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two state Hall of Fame inductions and 21 annual awards will highlight the 71st annual Victory Awards Dinner on Sunday, May 21 at the Village Square Conference Center in Clarksburg.



Sponsored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, the event will induct former Minnesota Vikings’ pro football players Carl Lee and Lonnie Warwick into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

The event is open to the public with advance tickets available through May 12 from member daily newspapers around the state. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The annual awards and recipients:



Hardman Amateur Athlete of Year — Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia University.



Furfari College Coach of Year — Nikki Izzo-Brown, West Virginia University.



Van Meter High School Coach of Year — Dave Walker, Martinsburg.



Kennedy Award and House Quarterback Award — Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central.



Sam Huff Defense Award — Tavis Lee, Martinsburg.



Stydahar Lineman Award — Riley Locklear, Spring Valley.



Evans Boys Basketball Award — Jarrod West, Notre Dame.



Ostrowski Girls Basketball Award — Jordyn Dawson, Huntington.



Dutton Wrestling Award — Noah Adams, Independence.



Lowery Baseball Award — Paul Witt, Jefferson.



McCoy Male Track Award — Tristan Slater, Capital.



McCoy Female Track Award — McKenna Smith, Bridgeport.



Warner Running Back Award — Dylan Lucas, Buffalo.



Moss Receiver Award — Carter Sebert-Sweeney, Nicholas County.



Howley Linebacker Award — Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior.



Lee Defensive Back Award — Derrek Pitts, South Charleston.



Walker Special Teams Award — Cason Kessinger, Huntington.



Rachel Taylor Memorial Softball Award — Katie Adams, Hurricane.



Doug Huff Award — Mary Lawman, Winfield.



Morehouse Award — Jim Butta, Parkersburg.



The Kennedy Foundation Scholarships will be presented to Abbott and Corey McDonald of East Hardy.



Also, first team all-state honorees in football, boys and girls basketball plus state championship coaches will be recognized by WVSWA President Chris Johnson of the Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram.



Mark Martin, of WCHS-TV in Charleston, will serve as toastmaster.





