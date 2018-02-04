WV Secretary of State opens One Stop Business Center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — State officials opened the new West Virginia One Stop Business Center, making it more convenient to help business owners and make it easier to do business in West Virginia.

“This Business One Stop is a first of its kind anywhere in the nation,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “We can all be proud that West Virginia has developed this initiative that can and will serve as a model for the rest of the country. It is a signal to all that in West Virginia, we mean business!”

The One Stop Business Center is located at 1615 Washington Street East in Charleston between Wendy’s and Tricky Fish. Parking is available behind the building and office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday with representatives of the governor’s office, the state Tax Department, the Division of Labor, Workforce West Virginia, and the West Virginia Legislature attending. An open house also was held.

“Any way we can make it more efficient, effective and convenient for people to do business in West Virginia we want to do it,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Secretary Warner and his office have developed this One Stop Business Center that does just that and I commend them for their efforts.”

The One Stop Business Center is a multi-agency collaboration to encourage business growth in West Virginia. Participating are the Secretary of State’s Office, the state Tax Department, the Division of Labor and Workforce West Virginia.

A citizen can now take care of a business registration, licensing, tax issues, and unemployment compensation all in place in one stop. The center also is home to a seven-member call center, providing more responsiveness to customer inquiries.

Also planned is a one-stop web portal, giving businesses access to all four agencies through one website.