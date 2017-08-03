WV School of Osteopathic Medicine partners with WVU Tech to form pathway to medical school

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W. Va. — West Virginia Institute of Technology and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine have announced a partnership on what officials from both schools say they “hope to be a long and fruitful partnership designed to prepare Tech students for med school.”

In a press release it was stated the two schools signed an official memorandum of understanding stating they would work together to provide opportunities for WVU Tech students to develop the skills and credentials necessary for admission and success at WVSOM.

The partnership is a part of of WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program and will allow WVU Tech students in biology, chemistry and chemical engineering fields to be provided with an opportunity to establish a well-defined pathway into medicine.

Michael D. Adelman, D.O., president of WVSOM, said the school has formed this same partnership with other colleges and universities throughout the state.

“It is something we started about four or five years ago,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to try and keep West Virginians in West Virginia.”

Adelman said he is pleased to have WVU Tech as its newest partner for the program. “It allows for early identification of the best and brightest students who have an interest in osteopathic medicine, and lets us provide guidance and mentorship to prepare them for the rigors of medical school.”

WVSOM wants to pinpoint students interested in medicine, and find those good, exceptional students early, Adelman said. “We want them to know they are not alone throughout their new journey, and we want to support them through the process of maybe attending med school one day.”

Students who maintain exceptional grades can begin working with the program as soon as their sophomore year of their undergraduate education.

“WVU Tech has a great program involving chemistry, biology and engineering so we really want to give their students early exposure to medicine-related fields and recruit them,” Adelman said.

Dr. Nigel Clark, WVU Tech Campus Provost said the school is noted for its success in related fields. “This agreement for early acceptance into the osteopathic school will encourage our high-performing students to plan their professional studies well in advance, providing a great start to a successful career path in medicine.”

The press release stated students in the program will be assigned a WVSOM faculty mentor and eligible students will receive an expedited application review and early admission interview.

If those students maintain a 3.4 GPA or higher, they may be admitted to the program at WVSOM before they complete their undergraduate degree at WVU Tech.

Adelman called the partnership a “win-win” educational situation.

“We want to get students excited over the possibility of staying in the state,” he said. “But we are going to be happy regardless, it’s all based around providing them with a good education.”

Jen Wood Cunningham, director of WVU Tech University Relations, said although an exact number of students set to arrive for the Fall Semester at WVU Tech has not yet been released, they believe they will be up to par with last year’s student count, which was approximately 1,300.

“With around that amount of students set to arrive in such a short period of time, the partnership with the osteopathic school really provides the students with more options,” Cunningham said.

“Both schools have such a strong academic background, and a partnership between the two is just dynamic.”

Cunningham said WVU Tech’s administration would love for more students to stay in the state, not only to receive a good academic education, but to find jobs once they graduate.

“They won’t have to go out of state to go to med school if they don’t want to, they’d be able to stay here” she said.

Cunningham said staff is committed to the school’s mission, which is to give students the opportunity to improve their lives, along with the well-being of the people in the state.

