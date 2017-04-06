WV Power open season tonight: Wilson vs. Marvel at 7:05 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Power start the 2017 season tonight at Appalachian Power Park against the Rome Braves.

Rome Braves (0-0) at West Virginia Power (0-0)

Game 1 | April 6, 2017 | Appalachian Power Park | Charleston, WV

Radio: The Jock 1300 & 1340 – wvpower.com Airtime: 6:45 P.M.

PITCHING MATCH-UP

RH Bryse Wilson (No Record) vs. RH James Marvel (No Record)

Wilson: Went 1-1 for the GCL Braves in 2016 with a 0.68 ERA over nine games (six starts)

Marvel: Posted a 5-6 record with a 4.43 ERA for the WV Black Bears in 2016 (13 starts)

START ME UP: James Marvel will start the season opener for West Virginia. The right-hander was selected by the Pirates in the 36th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke, but did not pitch professionally until 2016. Marvel went 5-6 for the Black Bears last season with a 4.43 ERA, allowing 32 earned runs over 65 innings with 41 strikeouts and 20 walks.

BRAND NEW DAY: The Opening Day roster features three returning Power players and a top-30 Pirates prospect, according to Baseball America. Stephen Alemais, Matt Frawley and Logan Ratledge all spent time with the Power in 2016. Just over half of the roster played for the West Virginia Black Bears in 2016 under manager Wyatt Toregas, while nine players saw time in either the GCL or the Appalachian League.

OPENING DAY: West Virginia is 4-8 on Opening Day dating back to start of the 2005 season. A 7-6, ten-inning win on April 9, 2015, snapped a six-year skid on the first night of the season, but the club lost 3-2 at Greensboro on Opening Night in 2016.

WANNA BE STARTIN’ SOMETHING: On Saturday, April 8, the Power will host the third annual BrewFest CharlieWest. Gates open at 1:00 P.M. with a pint glass giveaway presented by Rock 105. After the game, fans can stay for the craft beer festival and enjoy live music by The Dividends, a local band from Huntington.

70 HOME GAMES — West Virginia opens the 2017 – campaign with a seven-game homestand before a seven-game swing through Kentucky and North Carolina. During the course of the season, West Virginia will play 70 home games and 70 road contests.

LAST YEAR: The Power finished the 2016 season with a 71-68 record while the Braves finished 70-69, though Rome did win 43 games in the second half en route to a playoff spot and the South Atlantic League crown.

WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: Wyatt Toregas will take over as manager of the West Virginia Power in 2017, replacing Brian Esposito. Toregas led the Pirates affiliate in Morgantown during the last two seasons, including a 2015 New York-Penn League title with the Black Bears in 2015. Toregas is a product of Virginia Tech and a former Cleveland draft pick. He went 80-72 over two seasons in the NYPL. Esposito will now serve as Pittsburgh’s roving catching coordinator before leading the Black Bears during their short season starting in June.

READY TO GO: Ryan Long returns to the Power as the hitting coach in 2017 while Drew Benes will join the staff as the team’s new pitching coach. Long is in his ninth season in the Pirates system, having previously served as the hitting coach for Bradenton and Altoona before joining the Power staff in 2016. 2017 will be Long’s 27th year in professional baseball. Benes, the son of former Major League pitcher Andy Benes, was originally selected in the 2007 Draft, but did not sign. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted the former infielder-turned-pitcher in 2010 in the 35th round.

IT’S TIME: During the 2017 season, Saturday home games will have earlier starting times. In April, Saturday games on the 8 and 22 will have a 2:05 P.M. first pitch. From May through the end of the season, all Saturday home games will start at 6:05 P.M. and will either feature a giveaway, post game concert or post game fireworks.

A REAL FINE PLACE TO START: West Virginia enters play with an 849-755 all-time record… The Power are 3-3 on Opening Night since 2005 when starting the season at home… Former manager Brian Esposito won 158 games during his two years at the helm of the Power, giving him the All-Time Charleston South Atlantic League record for most career victories, surpassing Mike Guerrero for the top spot late last year…

BEGINNER’S LUCK: Pittsburgh lost 3-0 at Boston in 12 innings. Sandy Leon hit a walk-off homr run to win it for the Red Sox… Indianapolis opens its season at home against Toledo… Altoona plays at Harrisburg with Alex McRae getting the Opening Day nod… Bradenton begins its Florida State League title defense on the road at Charlotte…

START OVER: West Virginia Power games can be heard on The Jock 1300 & 1340 AM in the Kanawha Valley, online at wvpower.com and on the TuneIn Radio App. Adam Marco will call the action and will be joined by Steve Granado when the team plays at Appalachian Power Park.