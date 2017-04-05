Latest News:
WV Power open season Thursday at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Power open the 2017 season Thursday again the Rome Braves.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with game time at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, visit http://www.milb.com/tickets/singlegame.jsp?sid=t525

Opening night includes beanie cap giveaway to first 1,000 fans;  Thirsty Thursday specials with $1 Draft and $2 16ozc cans, and fireworks after the game. 

Check out the 2017 WV Power Roster here: http://www.milb.com/roster/index.jsp?sid=t525

Check our the 2017 WV Power Schedule here: http://www.milb.com/schedule/index.jsp?sid=t525

