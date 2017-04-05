WV Power and Legends team up to bring famous feud to baseball

South Atlantic League rivals bring “Hatfield & McCoy” feud into 2017 season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 5, 2017) – The historic feud between two families that started over a pig in the late 1870s around the Tug River Valley area between West Virginia and Kentucky will again be battled out, but this time on the baseball diamond in the South Atlantic League of Minor League Baseball. The West Virginia Power and Lexington Legends will officially rename themselves “Hatfield’s” and “McCoy’s” respectively, on select nights when they play each other in 2017. The temporary new names are just one of the many elements involved in this season long promotion.

The “Feud” aspect of the promotion will be tracked by the number of wins each team has over the other, culminating with a “Golden Pig” trophy presentation to the winning team at the end of each series and at the end of the 2017 season.

Specialty jerseys for both teams will be worn, resembling 1870s garb with the nameplates showcasing the new names for the Legends and Power. Select jerseys will be auctioned off through a silent auction at each teams’ respective home stadium, Appalachian Power Park and Whitaker Bank Ballpark, at the end off the season. All proceeds from each of the auctions will benefit the Lexington Legends Charitable Fund and the Power Baseball Charities 501c3. The Power’s jersey auction is set for August 17 while the Legends’ is set for July 6.

“Bringing this iconic feud to the baseball field will be fun,’ stated Tim Mueller, the General Manager of the West Virginia Power. “Lexington has always been our best rival, so we are thrilled to partner with the Legends on a historic promotion like this. Rarely do you see two Minor League teams working together on a season-long promotion, allowing both sides to showcase creativity and excitement, hopefully on and off the field. Plus, and I never thought I would say this, we will be excited to win that Golden Pig.”

Hatfield and McCoy jerseys will be worn in West Virginia at Appalachian Power Park on May 8, June 22, July 22 and August 17, while the clubs will don the jerseys in Lexington on April 15, April 16, July 5, July 6, July 31 and August 2. Each team will also be showcasing a special promotional theme night celebrating the history and traditions of each state surrounding the historic feud and encompassing food, beverages, crafts and music. Hatfield and McCoy Night for the Legends/McCoy’s will be held on July 6 and held on July 22 for the Power/Hatfield’s.

Fans wishing to participate in the feud can rally with their respective “family” and purchase the “Feud Ticket Package”, a package that offers fans the opportunity to take in six games between the teams; three games at Appalachian Power Park and three at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The package will be $48 per seat and include three reserved seats any games between the teams in West Virginia and three field box seats for any Legends versus Power game in Lexington. Visit www.wvpower.com for ticket package information.

“Having an infamous part of Kentucky and West Virginia history come to life at Whitaker Bank Ballpark is so fun and important to celebrate, but it’s also important we make sure that we made it happen with a charitable component, as giving back to our community is always the Legends number one priority. Very much looking forward to seeing fans engage with this fun promotion this season” stated Andy Shea, Legends President and CEO.

For more information about the Power and Legends version of the Hatfield and McCoy Feud, call 304-344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.