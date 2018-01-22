WV pharmacies dispensed 31M fewer painkillers and other powerful drugs last year

By ERIC EYRE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The number of potentially addictive prescription drugs dispensed by West Virginia pharmacies dropped by 31 million in 2017, the sharpest decline in a single year since the state started tracking such powerful medications.

Controlled substances, which include prescription painkillers, anti-anxiety medications and amphetamines, declined by 12 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to the state Board of Pharmacy’s annual report.

Hydrocodone — sold under brand names like Vicodin and Lortab — remained the most-prescribed pain medication, but the number of pills dispensed dropped by 8.4 million tablets. Oxycodone numbers decreased by 9.3 million.

The state Board of Pharmacy’s Controlled Substances Monitoring Database has been tracking the highly regulated drugs since 2011.

Media reports, investigations and a barrage of lawsuits against drug companies, pharmacies and doctors have raised awareness about prescription narcotics and overdose deaths, said Mike Goff, acting executive director of the West Virginia pharmacy board.

