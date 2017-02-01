WV officials weigh in on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Gorsuch

From staff reports

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Upon President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court January 31, several West Virginia officials weighed in on the selection.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV called Gorsuch “a well-respected, seasoned judge with unparalleled qualifications and experience.”

“In 2006, Judge Gorsuch was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit by the Senate without a single dissenting vote,” Capito explained. “He has a strong record of putting the rule of law first and carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution. West Virginians and the American people had an opportunity to weigh in, now the Senate should fairly and thoroughly consider Judge Gorsuch and act on his nomination.”

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, R-WV, called Trump’s selection of Gorsuch “a sound and conservative choice.”

“In his more than a decade as a federal judge, he has demonstrated a respect for the letter of the law, the intent of our Founding Fathers, and the ideals of our Constitution,” Jenkins added. “I hope the Senate will act quickly to confirm him and fill this vacancy in our nation’s highest court.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, released a statement showing he is reserving his support of Gorsuch, while relying on the process to run its course.

“Senators have a constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee to fill this Supreme Court vacancy and, simply put, we have a responsibility to do our jobs as elected officials,” Manchin said. “Just as I did when Merrick Garland was nominated, I look forward to evaluating Judge Neil Gorsuch’s qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court.

“I still believe we must evaluate Judge Gorsuch’s record, legal qualifications and judicial philosophy,” Manchin continued. “The Senate should hold committee hearings; Senators should meet with him, we should debate his qualifications on the Senate floor and cast whatever vote we believe he deserves. I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch, examining his record, and making a determination of whether to provide my consent. Just as I have all along, I urge my colleagues to put partisan politics aside and allow the vetting process to proceed.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey expressed his pleasure for the nomination, calling Gorsuch “an excellent addition to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Morrisey added, “(Gorsuch) has consistently defended the constitutional rights to freedom of speech, religion and the right to bear arms. He also respects the role of state governments and will adhere to the Constitution’s original meaning, carrying on the legacy of his predecessor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“The Senate’s unanimous voice vote previously confirmed Judge Gorsuch to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and I urge the Senate to set aside politics and promptly confirm this immensely qualified jurist once again,” Morrisey concluded.

See more from The State Journal