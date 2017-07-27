WV officials reveal new school evaluation system

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

“You’ll see that West Virginia is taking advantage of a lot of the flexibility the federal government is giving us,” Anderson said.

Cabell County Board of Education member Karen Nance said increased out-of-school suspension as a disciplinary action was a disservice to students. During the 2015-16 school year, 10 percent of West Virginia high schoolers were sentenced to out-of-school suspension, according to department figures.