WV Legislature adjourns special session Monday
By LACIE PIERSON
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature put a close to the special legislative session Monday morning.
The legislature ultimately approved a budget with a general revenue fund of $4.225 on June 16. On June 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced he would allow the budget to become law without his signature, saying the sole reason he didn’t veto it was to avoid a government shutdown on July 1.
The budget reflected significant cuts, largely to the state’s higher education system and including some fairs and festivals. Lawmakers had debated about tax reform measures during the session, with Justice and Senate Republicans favoring a plan that significantly changed the state’s income tax structure and rates.
Fourteen legislators will remain in Charleston this afternoon for a pre-scheduled interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.