WV lawmakers hype growth plan at Chamber’s annual summit
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia has taken several significant steps to improve the state’s business climate and make it irresistible to business, according to the state’s legislative leaders.
“There is new optimism and enthusiasm in our state,” said West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson. “We are second in the nation in GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the first quarter of 2017, and that statistic is amazing.”
Carmichael made his statements during the opening of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 81st Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier on Wednesday.
Carmichael told the state’s business community that recently passed legislation to improve the state’s civil and justice systems in the courts and removing rules and regulatory laws that stifle business are just a few of the accomplishments of the West Virginia Legislature that are making a big difference.
“We want to reduce the regulatory schemes that burden businesses that are trying to create jobs and opportunities in our state,” he said.
West Virginia Speaker of the House Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, added that the Legislature is not trying to remove needed rules and regulations.
“Those that are needed will remain, but there are so many outdated and burdensome regulations that we have removed and others that are being looked at as well,” he said. “However, as we continue to move forward, we need to continue discussions on tax reform as to create a pro-growth tax structure for businesses.”
Armstead said he favored elimination of the state’s equipment and inventory taxes.
“These taxes are a very outdated part of our current tax structure,” he said.
Armstead says one problem was with those outside of the state.
“In the past, West Virginia was always portrayed in a negative light,” he said. “We have worked hard to change that perception by passing a state budget that shows we are living within our means. We have a budget based on very sound and ongoing revenue.”
Armstead and Carmichael both said significant steps have also been taken to expand broadband availability, assist with creating a drug-free workforce and education reform.
“We know the potential we have for making West Virginia irresistible to business,” Armstead said. “We just need to continue to make reforms and changes that continue to grow businesses and attract new businesses as well. There is no better place than West Virginia to invest. This is our time, and we just need to continue to share our new story.”
The now-Republican Gov. Jim Justice also told state chamber members that it was absolutely imperative they support his road bond referendum.
Voters in West Virginia will take to the polls on Oct. 7 to have their final say on the “2017 Roads to Prosperity” road bond referendum.
Justice’s proposed plan includes 600 road projects that could total as many as 48,000 jobs. If passed by voters, the state could sell billions in road bonds paid for via a gas tax increase, motor vehicles sales tax and higher DMV fees, which were already passed by the Legislature and went into effect July 1.
“Your taxes will not change in any way,” he said. “This is a real opportunity to bring jobs and business to West Virginia. This would bring manufacturers, bring tourism, bring jobs and bring hope.”
Carmichael called passing the road bond a “no-brainer.”
“I ask that you support it,” he said.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch