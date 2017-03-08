WV House votes to increase drug trafficking penalties

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

The delegates representing Cabell and Wayne counties voted 7-1 for the measure. Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, voted against the measure.

In explaining House Bill 2367, House Judiciary Assistant Chairman Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said current state law lacked any provision for the theft of retail items with the intent to put them back in the stream of commerce in ways that profit all those involved.