WV House: Bill altering voter ID law needs work

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

HB 2781 proposes several changes to a voter registration and identification law that was passed in 2016 but wasn’t set to go into effect until July 1, 2017. It was expected to begin affecting most West Virginia voters during the 2018 midterm election cycle.

Under the proposal now being considered, West Virginians would have to opt in to being registered to vote when they apply for or renew their driver’s licenses.