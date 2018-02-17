WV Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency early Saturday for all 55 counties, after heavy rain triggered flooding in multiple locations and was expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Flooding has started in multiple locations, more widespread flooding expected through the weekend, the Governor’s office said.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is now on enhanced watch status and will continue to monitor the situation. The EOC will be fully activated if necessary. The West Virginia National Guard has also been notified and put on stand-by for potential mobilization to assist local and county emergency agencies.