WV Gazette-Mail declaring bankruptcy; Wheeling Newspapers is planned buyer

Staff Report

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owners of the Charleston Gazette-Mail agreed Monday to take the company into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Wheeling Newspapers is currently the high bidder to assume ownership of the company.

The company, operated by the Nutting family, owns more than 40 daily newspapers across the nation, including the Wheeling, Parkersburg, Martinsburg, Weirton and Elkins newspapers in West Virginia.

Charleston Newspapers, the company that owns the Gazette-Mail, issued a WARN notice to all employees Monday afternoon.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice warns of the potential for layoffs exceeding 50 employees. Charleston Newspapers currently employs 206 people.

Wheeling Newspapers could decide to maintain current employment levels, but because that will remain unknown until the bankruptcy runs its course, Charleston Newspapers decided to issue the WARN notice, under advice of its attorneys.

“Our hope is that Wheeling Newspapers will hire all of our employees,” said Trip Shumate, company president and chief financial officer. “Once free from the liabilities that have been holding our operations back, we hope that they will be able to maintain the high level of journalism our customers and this community have come to expect.”

