WV Forestry dispatches members to fight Colorado wildfires

From the West Virginia Division of Forestry:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Forestry is sending a team to help battle wildfires in the Rocky Mountains.

Foresters Curtis Helton and Mark Hudnall, along with Boone County volunteer firefighter Benton Dolin, met a force of 17 Delaware firefighters to complete a 20-person crew. The joint Delaware/West Virginia team joins four other 20-person crews in Pennsylvania to create a five-crew module. The module, totaling 100 firefighters, flew to Grand Junction, Col., to assist with the suppression of large wildfires threatening the western United States.