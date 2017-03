WV DNR announces trout stocking for March 13-17

ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the following waters were stocked the week of March 13, 2017:

Anthony Creek

Bear Rocks Lake

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Buffalo Creek (Logan)

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Camp Creek

Cherry River

Clover Run

Cranberry River

Deer Creek (Pocahontas)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East River

Evitts Run

French Creek Pond

Greenbrier River

Hills Creek

Horseshoe Run

Kimsey Run Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Clear Creek

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

New Creek

New Creek Dam #14

North Fork of Anthony Creek

North Fork of Lunice

North Fork of Patterson Creek

North River

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Pond Fork

Right Fork of Little Kanawha River

Rockhouse Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (lower section)

South Fork of Cranberry River

Spruce Laurel Fork

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Waites Run

Wallback Lake

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek

Whiteday Creek

Williams River