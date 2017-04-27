Williamson PD to particpate in National Drug Take Back Day

By COURTNEY HARRISON

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – The Williamson Police Department will participate in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 29 2017.

On Saturday, those wishing to dispose of unused and unwanted medication may do so safely at the Williamson Police Department from the hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The medication drop off location will be staffed by armed law enforcement and collection boxes and material will be provided. Pharmaceuticals surrendered during Drug Take Back Day will be collected and submitted to DEA personnel for destruction at the conclusion of the event.

Tuesday afternoon, Williamson Police Chief provided correspondence from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) discussing the event.

The correspondence states, “On April 29, 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate and facilitate the 13th National Drug Take- Back Initiative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies. This event will provide another opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers.”

Disposing of unused and unwanted medication during events such as National Drug Take Back Day allows the opportunity to dispose of medication that could pose significant safety risks. The correspondence sent by Chief Blair explains this saying, “Unused and expired medications have become a significant public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.”

Since the first National Drug- Take Back Day held in 2010, the DEA has disposed of more than 2,762 tons of pharmaceutical medications.

The last National Drug- Take Back Day held October 22, 2016 was a success across the nation and in the state of West Virginia. The DEA correspondence states, “On that date, the effort across the nation resulted in the collection of tons of pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for safe and proper disposal. In West Virginia, we had 66 agencies collect over 5,000 pounds at various collection sites.”

For more information regarding Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day at the Williamson Police Department, call 304-235-2570.

See more from the Williamson Daily News