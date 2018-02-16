Work stoppage Is closing Brooke County, Wetzel County schools

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Amid ongoing pay and health care disputes for both teachers and service personnel, at least three Northern Panhandle school systems were expected to be closed today: Brooke, Hancock and Wetzel counties.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said Thursday the state’s public school teachers are “exploring their options,” as they are await word from union leaders as to when to walk off their jobs.

By Thursday afternoon, officials in three counties had canceled classes for today, but not necessarily because teachers weren’t expected to be in the classrooms.

