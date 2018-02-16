Work stoppage Is closing Brooke County, Wetzel County schools
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Amid ongoing pay and health care disputes for both teachers and service personnel, at least three Northern Panhandle school systems were expected to be closed today: Brooke, Hancock and Wetzel counties.
By Thursday afternoon, officials in three counties had canceled classes for today, but not necessarily because teachers weren’t expected to be in the classrooms.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/work-stoppage-is-closing-brooke-county-wetzel-county-schools/
