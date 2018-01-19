Latest News:
Woelfel decries bill that would allow timbering in West Virginia’s state parks

By RUSTY MARKS

NCWV Media

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, right, said he is against a bill that would allow timbering in state parks.
(NCWV Media photo by Rusty Marks)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, railed Thursday against a bill that would allow for timbering in state parks and forests.

Woelfel stood up during a floor session Thursday to criticize Senate Bill 270, which had been requested by Gov. Jim Justice.

Justice spoke briefly about logging on state-owned property during his State of the State address.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/woelfel-decries-bill-that-would-allow-timbering-in-state-parks/article_296dc982-32d2-5225-ba77-23a0f4c21c16.html

