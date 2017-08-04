William J. Powell named U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

Staff report

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — President Donald Trump has nominated Jefferson County Assistant Prosecutor William J. Powell to be the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office said late Thursday.

Capito, R-W.Va., recommended Powell’s nomination to Trump earlier this year.

“Bill Powell is uniquely qualified to serve as the next U.S. attorney in the Northern District of West Virginia,” Capito said in a release.

“He has dedicated his legal career to serving West Virginians, including in his role as a federal prosecutor, and will do the same in this new role. Following his confirmation, I look forward to partnering with him to combat our state’s drug epidemic and uphold the law.”

Powell would take over for Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Jividen, who has been serving since William Ihlenfeld stepped down Dec. 31. Stacy Bishop, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office, declined to comment late Thursday.

Powell, a New York City native, received his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law. He previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, where he focused on fraud and violent crime cases.

He also previously worked for the Jackson Kelly law firm.