Will military Fitbit ban kill West Virginia PEIA plan?

By RUSTY MARKS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The revelation that Fitbit step-tracking devices can be used to track troop movements overseas may have little impact on new Public Employees Insurance Agency policies encouraging state workers to carry Fitbits to collect health data.

The use of Fitbits is among a number of tools under new PEIA guidelines designed to track employee health in determining health premiums. The umbrella of state employees covers about 6,400 members of the National Guard.

U.S. defense officials were struggling with policy changes Monday, after it was revealed that Fitbit data could be used to track troop movements. The fitness app Strava, a social networking site for athletes, recently published a series of maps showing exercise activity, including heat signature maps that provided details of U.S. military bases overseas.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/news/will-military-fitbit-ban-kill-peia-plan/article_b8f40dd3-d24a-5c8b-a98d-b159abe0bd1f.html

See more from NCWV Media