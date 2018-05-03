By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Who is Paula Jean Swearengin?

She’s a 43-year-old single mom. She’s a Wyoming County native. She’s a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Joe Manchin.

Paula Jean Swearengin is a long shot. She knows that.

But she believes West Virginia deserves better. And she believes she’s got what it takes to turn things around.

“If we elect the right people, there’s a possibility of change,” she says.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/who-is-paula-jean-swearengin/article_ecc6575b-75ad-5f6c-8624-ccaff2facd15.html

