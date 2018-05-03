Latest News:
Who is Paula Jean Swearengin?

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

Paula Jean Swearengin is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Joe Manchin.

Paula Jean Swearengin is a long shot. She knows that.

But she believes West Virginia deserves better. And she believes she’s got what it takes to turn things around.

“If we elect the right people, there’s a possibility of change,” she says.

