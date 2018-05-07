‘What Americans Do’ — Wellsburg Museum dedicated to WWII Battle opens addition

By MATT SAXTON

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Ed Jackfert looked on earnestly from his front-row seat as the members of a World War II museum here spoke about the progress it has made.

“It’s tremendous,” said Jackfert, a prisoner of war in the early 1940s, about the expansion of the National American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Museum and Research Center. “I hope this teaches our young people that war is nothing but hell.”

Jackfert, 98, was among the more than 200 people who attended a dedication Saturday of the museum’s newest space. The 4,500-square-foot, $630,000 addition to the Brooke County Public Library will allow the museum to display and archive the roughly 200 collections it has acquired.