Wetzel County residents jarred by flooding

From The Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — On Saturday, Wetzel County residents faced what some described as “devastation,” as another round of flash flooding hit the county.

Hundred, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Smithfield and Pricetown were all hit by steady and heavy rains, the Wetzel Chronicle reported.

A flood warning remained in effect for many areas until 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the National Weather Service citing 3 inches of rain had fallen in some areas.

Residents reported to the Wetzel Chronicle regarding their affected communities. It was noted that Pricetown and Smithfield were flooded Saturday, with water in residents’ yards, basements and garages. Dog kennels and dog houses were washed away as a result of flooding, it was reported.

The Hundred Volunteer Fire Department sustained losses due to flash flooding, including four trucks and equipment.

Joy Kuhn said Hundred is “under water again,”referencing last weekend’s flash flooding that residents faced. Kuhn said residents were being evacuated.

North Fork Road and Pine Grove were also flooded, as of Saturday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for parts of northern West Virginia with flooding from heavy rains, the Associated Press reported.

Counties included in the Saturday morning declaration were Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.

According to the governor’s office, state and county emergency officials were evacuating some areas and the West Virginia National Guard had been mobilized to help.

The National Weather Service reported that between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain had fallen over a flood warning area, including Morgantown, with many roads closed Saturday morning.

The NWS said rain was letting up Saturday afternoon but streams would flow over their banks through early afternoon.

The Wheeling Intelligencer and News-Register reported authorities recovered a body from the Ohio River they believed was a teenager missing in last weekend’s flooding.

Fellow Wetzel Countians were not being remiss in reaching out to help neighbors affected by the rising waters Saturday. Several drop-off points were established for donations, including:

* Donations can be dropped off at New Martinsville VFD’s Steelton station from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Please do not bring food.

* Wetzel County Schools and the Wetzel County Education Association were working together to collect supplies for those affected by the flooding in the county. Supplies may be donated beginning Monday at New Martinsville School, Paden City Elementary, and Short Line School. Items needed include water, brooms, mops, shovels, squeegees, gloves, and cleaning supplies. Donated items will be collected for delivery on Tuesday and Friday.

* The Wetzel County Museum will be collecting supplies for flood relief. Some of the supplies needed are buckets, mops, bleach, gloves, fans, non-perishable food items, hand can openers, bottled water, trash bags, Lysol, scrub brushes, sponges, tarps, general cleaning supplies such as paper towels and cloths. The museum will have special hours from 1-5 p.m. today and then normal hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Those who wish to donate at a different time can call the museum.

* New Martinsville businesses Paw Spa and Anytime Fitness are also collecting donations. Anytime Fitness members can drop-off supplies at any time. Non-members can drop off supplies at staffed hours, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

* The Paden City Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will be collecting supplies today through Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The collection center will be at the PCVFD on Main Street in Paden City. Supplies are listed as bleach, water, mops, brooms, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and pet food. Clothing is not accepted. Those with questions about this donation drive are asked to contact Jana Turner at 304-337-2326.

Tyler County residents are also reaching out to help their neighbors. Holler Sisters Crafts and Chelsi Parr (Parr’s Crafts) will be collecting items during the fair this coming week. Items can be brought to the craft barn starting Monday. Supplies listed are bleach, water, mops, brooms, paper towels, cleaning supplies, pet food. It is asked that you do not bring clothing.

Brooke Lemasters, of Bombshell Hair Studio in Sistersville, said she is collecting donations for her hometown of Hundred. Lemasters aid she is hosting a drive for cleaning supplies. She said she will deliver supplies as donations add up.

“Anyone who donates will be entered to win a free cut! Our community, here in the Ohio Valley, is such a loving and giving one. Let’s help our neighbors!”

Lemasters recommended bleach, cleaners, gloves, mops, drinking water, granola bars, or easy and filling snacks for people to grab.