West Virginia’s state ESSA plan available for public comment

By PAM KENDALL

The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A draft of the West Virginia Department of Education’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan is now available online for review and public comment.

Public comment on the plan is open until Aug. 30. The W.Va. Department of Education will submit its final plan to the U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 18.

“Throughout the past several months, the West Virginia Department of Education has taken a transparent and deliberative approach to developing a plan that takes advantage of the flexibility provided under ESSA and supports the development of highly effective schools in the Mountain State,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine said. “We have worked tirelessly with stakeholder groups across the state to develop this plan, but still hope to receive meaningful feedback during this 30-day public comment period.”

To read the draft plan and provide feedback, visit http://wvde.state.wv.us/essa/review-and-comment.html.

