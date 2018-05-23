West Virginia’s real personal income declined in 2016

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — According to a recent release by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), real personal income declined in West Virginia in 2016 compared to a growth in personal income nationally.

Real personal income is found by adjusting a state’s personal income mark to the state’s regional price parity (RPP), the measure of the price of goods and services in a state, as well adjusting to the National Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is a measure of inflation.

While real personal income increased nationally by 1.1 percent in 2016, in the Mountain State that figure decreased by two-tenths of a percent.

