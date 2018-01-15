West Virginia’s Northern panhandle jobless rates have improved
By CASEY JUNKINS
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — As the Upper Ohio Valley waits to learn whether a $6 billion Belmont County ethane cracker will bring hundreds of permanent jobs, officials at West Virginia Northern College are training students to work in a wide range of petroleum technology careers.
“If someone likes to be outside and doesn’t mind working hard, it is a great career for them,” college Petroleum Technology instructor Curt Hippensteel said. “Although it varies by company and position, someone can start out making as much as $60,000 per year right out of the program. And eventually, they could make a lot more than that.”
