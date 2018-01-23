West Virginia’s Manchin, Capito vote to fund government, ending 3-day shutdown

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators voted Monday afternoon to pass a short-term spending bill to end a federal government shutdown.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined an 81-18 majority to effectively end the three-day-old government shutdown.

The House of Representatives also voted Monday evening to approve the stopgap measure, The Associated Press reported.

On Friday, Manchin broke from the Democratic party line and sided with Capito and the Republicans on a failed 50-49 vote on essentially the same bill. That vote’s failure triggered the shutdown.

Both of those roll calls, per Senate rules, required 60 votes for passage.

The passed bill will fund the government through Feb. 8, although it authorizes and appropriates funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years, as well. To muster Democratic support, the bill also came with an agreement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that immigration legislation — namely a legislative solution for children who were brought to the United States illegally by their families — will reach the Senate floor by Feb. 8.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/manchin-capito-vote-to-fund-government-ending–day-shutdown/article_80e1a8a7-b156-50d2-b2cc-bfbad98e0ff0.html

