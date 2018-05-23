West Virginia’s ATV injury rate spiking early this year around Cabell
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A combination of dangerous practices and thrillseeking riders has landed dozens of local residents in the hospital so far this year for all-terrain vehicle-related injuries – before summer has even officially gotten underway.
In rural West Virginia, ATVs can be as integral to life as cars or trucks. But the unbridled rush released by a roaring motor and a face full of wind can too often give way to recklessness, and in no other state do more riders meet the cost of carelessness than in West Virginia.
The Mountain State has long led the nation in ATV deaths per capita, and is second only to Texas (805) in the total number of ATV deaths (753) from 1983 through 2016, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/atv-injury-rate-spiking-early-this-year-around-cabell/article_ef1a552c-f4d2-5e02-a3c9-1bf258fd1ea3.html
