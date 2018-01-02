West Virginians take a hike on New Year’s Day

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — While most people stayed indoors to enjoy their first day of the New Year, a few braved the frigid temperatures and wind chill advisory for First Day Hikes across the nation, including at Tygart Lake State Park.

Just four miles south of Grafton, Tygart Lake State Park boasts scenic views, hiking and walking trails, camping and cabin rentals and of course, its 10-mile-long, 1,750-acre lake offering summer watersport activities like boating, water skiing, swimming, fishing and more.

While the park might see more visitors during the warmer seasons, Tygart Lake State Park offers multiple activities for their guests to enjoy during the winter season too.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, Jacob Jackson, event coordinator at Tygart Lake State Park, led a hike to celebrate the New Year and all the winter views that the park has to offer.

“The First Day Hike was basically to get folks out and moving in the brisk air and get the blood pumping,” Jackson said. “It was to kind of start the New Year off by taking a walk and getting to see the park in the winter time, and just enjoying that.”

