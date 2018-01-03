West Virginians catch lottery fever, as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow

By FRED PACE

HD Media

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Despite bitter cold temperatures, lottery players are flocking to businesses to get the hottest tickets around — Powerball and Mega Millions.

The 7-Eleven at Second Avenue and Harvey Street in Williamson has seen a steady flow of customers purchasing lottery tickets. Some are regulars, but employees say with the jackpot being so high, that more people have been buying tickets the past couple of days. Lottery sales were especially higher on Monday, a clerk said.

“The cold weather hasn’t stopped those wanting to buy lottery tickets,” said Corby Mead, manager of the Stogie’s Discount Tobacco & Beer Downtown Store at 17 Washington Ave. in Huntington.

For only the second time in history, U.S. lottery players have two opportunities to try for jackpots exceeding $300 million. The Powerball jackpot is $440 million, and Mega Millions is up to $343 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions have been rising steadily for the past few weeks, with both games’ jackpots now at the point where even casual lottery players start to put ticket-buying on their list of things to do in the next few days.

Read the entire article: http://www.williamsondailynews.com/news/lottery-fever-powerball-draws-more-interest/article_cb3dfb13-8163-5607-8ebc-ff3ec57df87d.html

See more from the Williamson Daily News