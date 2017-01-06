West Virginians for Affordable Health Care praise Sen. Manchin for ACA stance

WVAHC Release:

Manchin pledges to vote against Affordable Care Act repeal without replacement details

CHARLESTON, W.VA — West Virginians for Affordable Health Care Executive Director Renate Pore today thanks U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for standing up for 210,000 West Virginians who could lose coverage under a proposed repeal.

Sen. Manchin has called for members of Congress to work together to fix problems with the Affordable Care Act rather than trashing a law that has done so much good.

“They’re about ready to throw the baby out with the bath water, and that just doesn’t make any sense to me at all,” Manchin said of Republican efforts to repeal the landmark health care reform.

Renate Pore, executive director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, praised Manchin’s stance.