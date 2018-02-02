West Virginian teacher unrest spreads as pay issues are debated
By CHARLIE BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As teachers’ unrest over pay and health insurance spreads around the state, one sticking point has most likely been resolved.
That is the Public Employees Insurance Agency’s (PEIA) Go365 program, a health initiative that is scheduled to begin July 1.
Go365 would have required participants to earn a certain level of points in the program by May 15 of each year in order to avoid penalties for the following year, including an additional $500 deductible and a $25 a month premium increase.
“I believe it’s gone,” he said of the punitive part. “I think he has that authority. That’s what we were told.”
Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/teacher-unrest-spreads-as-pay-issues-are-debated/article_9fd63608-07be-11e8-ac21-1390a37dcd8c.html
See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph