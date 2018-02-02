West Virginian teacher unrest spreads as pay issues are debated

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As teachers’ unrest over pay and health insurance spreads around the state, one sticking point has most likely been resolved.

That is the Public Employees Insurance Agency’s (PEIA) Go365 program, a health initiative that is scheduled to begin July 1.

Go365 would have required participants to earn a certain level of points in the program by May 15 of each year in order to avoid penalties for the following year, including an additional $500 deductible and a $25 a month premium increase.

However, Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell County) said Gov. Jim Justice has told the PEIA to end the program’s punitive part.

“I believe it’s gone,” he said of the punitive part. “I think he has that authority. That’s what we were told.”

