West Virginia University students return for spring semester

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU students returned to hitting the books on Monday.

The start of the week also marked the start of the spring — we’ll use that term loosely with freezing rain falling throughout the day — 2018 semester.

Students were on a winter break between semesters but returned over the weekend for the second-half of the traditional academic year.

Read the entire article: http://www.dominionpost.com/WVU-students-return-ad

See more from The Dominion Post