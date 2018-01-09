West Virginia University software engineering program 15th in US News Rankings; three other programs in top 100

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second straight year, West Virginia University’s online graduate program in software engineering has been ranked in the top 15 nationwide by U.S. News & World Report in its Best Online Program rankings.

“In an ongoing effort to increase access to WVU degrees through online education, we are excited to be recognized with these rankings across a wide variety of programs,” said Keith Bailey, dean of WVU Online. “These rankings recognize our commitment to student success and instructional excellence in online learning.”

According to Program Coordinator Dale Dzielski, the software engineering program focuses on continuous improvement by offering the latest in advanced coursework including data analytics, Internet of things and cloud computing, cybersecurity, mobile app and agile development.

“We are honored to once again be among the top 15 universities in the country to offer excellent online graduate education to the software engineering industry,” Dzielski said. “We continue to focus on quality online education by utilizing the nationally recognized Quality Matters Program as the standard for online education. Our faculty deserve credit for having driven these improvements that has resulted in our national recognition.”

The program, offered by the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, joins a number of other WVU programs – online hybrid MBA (47 out of 267), nursing (51 out 154) and business (non-MBA) (63 out of 158) – that were featured in the rankings released Tuesday. More than 1,300 online programs were reviewed on categories ranging from student engagement, faculty credentials and training and peer reputation.