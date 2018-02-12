West Virginia tracks could win with sports betting measure
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort could get a boost if West Virginia allows sports betting, while hundreds of new jobs may come to the Northern Panhandle, new research shows.
Based on a proposed state tax rate of 10 percent on general gross revenues from sports betting, the firm also predicts an additional $13.4 million in annual tax revenue coming to the state in the first year of sports betting, with the amount rising to $28.7 million by year five.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/west-virginia-tracks-could-win-with-sports-betting-measure/
