West Virginia teachers OK possible strike

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

FLATWOODS, W.Va. — Teachers from around the state have given authorization to both West Virginia education associations for a work stoppage, but a decision is on hold for now to see what legislators will do.

That was the outcome of a statewide gathering of teachers’ representatives in Flatwoods Sunday when votes regarding the authorization for a strike were brought in from each county and tallied.

Both Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA), and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Christine Campbell, called the meeting “historic” and said they will be in Charleston today to hold a press conference related to the results of the event.

“It’s the first time leaders from both organizations have met together and that all counties in the state were represented,” said Lee, adding that the vote to authorize the organizations to move forward with a statewide work stoppage or other work action was “overwhelming.”

“Right now, though, we are going to work with the legislative process,” he said. “We are going to continue talks with the leadership, particularly in the House, and try to make progress there.”

