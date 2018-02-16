West Virginia teachers to hold a rally at state Capitol Saturday

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Amid a statewide debate over teacher salaries and benefits, approximately 66 Berkeley County School employees, both service and professional, will be attending a rally at the state Capitol Saturday. Three buses were approved for use to drive to Charleston by the Berkeley County Board of Education at a legislative meeting held Thursday night.

“These employees are participating on non-work time and are being transported on school buses that have been leased to the employee associations who are organizing and incurring all travel costs, per West Virginia code 18-5-13,” said Manny Arvon, superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. “As always, we know the importance of keeping quality teachers and providing quality education to our students and we will always be supportive of our teachers in Berkeley County.”

According to Wendy Bird, president of the Berkeley County Education Association, teachers, school personnel, law enforcement, state employees and community members from across West Virginia will take part in the state Capitol on Saturday to urge lawmakers to support better compensation and benefits.