West Virginia teachers 31st Fortune list of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Teachers in the Mountain State have landed on Fortune’s list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Fortune released its annual list of thinkers, speakers, and doers stepping up to meet today’s challenges. West Virginia teachers were 31st on that list.

“For years, it has been universally acknowledged that American public school teachers are woefully underpaid — and considered a given that it has to be that way,” the article said. “Late last year, thousands of West Virginia teachers rose up and said, ‘Enough,’ mobilizing on Facebook and defying their union to strike for fairer pay and higher standards.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/west-virginia-teachers-st-fortune-list-of-world-s-greatest/article_84ee5542-4403-11e8-baad-b329a0564652.html

See more from The Register-Herald