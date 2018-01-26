West Virginia teacher, state employee pay raise bill heads to full Senate

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A bill calling for pay increases for teachers and state employees is on its way to the Senate floor with a change that codifies the raise over a five-year period for teachers and a two-year period for all other state employees.

The Senate Committee on Finance passed Senate Bill 267 on a voice vote Thursday.

Counsel for the committee explained the raise amounts to $432 for each class of State Police and administrative staff, about $404 for each classification of teachers — which is in addition to an automatic step raise every year – and $220 a year for school personnel. Counsel explained the total cost of the bill, how it was originally written, is about $13 million.

The changed version passed out of Finance reflects codification of the additional years. For teachers, this raise would be 5 percent over five years –or 1 percent each year.

For State Police and all other state employees, the new version reflected the raise would be 2 percent over two years, once again amounting to 1 percent each year.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/teacher-state-employee-pay-raise-bill-heads-to-full-senate/article_457487ae-7134-5e34-9898-508f775b7294.html

See more from The Register-Herald