In West Virginia, teacher pay on par with part-time state, county elected officials

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — In West Virginia, the average public school teacher earns slighty more each year than an elected county commissioner and a state legislator.

The difference? Both county commissioners and state lawmakers are part-time positions. While being responsible for the education and safety of children — not to mention having to repay student loans and continuously upgrade their own credentials — West Virginia teachers are asking for more than the 2 percent pay raise recently passed by the state House. With the average salary now at $45,622, the average teacher would see about an $800 increase next year.

