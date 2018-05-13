West Virginia Strawberry Festival begins today

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Festival season has arrived in Buckhannon as the 77th annual West Virginia Strawberry Festival rolls into town for nine days.

With the theme “Stars, Stripes and Strawberries!”, the festival will have crowds of folks downtown enjoying carnival rides, local flavors and live entertainment. Representing the state in the annual festival will be Queen-Elect Charlotte Bellotte, Teen Queen Cayton Carder and Strawberry King Joseph Robinson.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2018/05/strawberry-festival-to-begin-today/

