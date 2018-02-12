West Virginia statewide teachers’ strike a possibility

By ANDREA LANNOM

FLATWOODS, W.Va. — In a dual meeting, the top two teachers’ unions in the state voted for the possibility of a statewide teachers’ strike if state union leaders call for it.

County leadership of the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) and the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (WV-AFT) met on Sunday in Flatwoods to discuss ongoing negotiations and the possibility of a statewide walkout.

If the call comes from state union leadership, such a walkout would only be the second in the state’s history.

“We’re still negotiating,” said Wendy Peters, the Raleigh County WVEA president.

Peters said that union leadership will meet with West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, on Monday.

